Band Baaja Aur Baraat…: GHMC function halls turn boon for economically weaker sections

Hyderabad: The city is all set to get decked up in all its fineries to usher in the upcoming wedding season. While each year, the rents of banquets halls, conventions and function halls are skyrocketing, the multi-purpose function halls developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in different parts of the city offering a gamut of facilities have turned out to be a hit among the economically weaker sections.

During weddings it is said that nearly 50 per cent of the marriage expenditure are spent over function halls, creating a hole in the man's pocket especially the lower-middle class and weaker sections. Specially during this period, the function owner in the city increases the price almost to double as for high demand.

However, the multi-purpose halls and also the community halls of the GHMC have provided cheaper alternatives for the urban poor in the city, who are now able to perform marriages and other functions at affordable prices as they are rented for a lesser charge compared to the private halls.

According to GHMC, apart from the flyovers, roads and parks, the GHMC is also focusing on public amenities as well by speeding up its proposals to build multi-purpose halls for economically weaker sections.

These halls are being built to be utilised for various purposes. Some of the existing community halls are also being used for recreational purposes, indoor sports and to perform functions.

"The GHMC is building over 25 multipurpose function halls in different parts of the city and nine were already built and the remaining are under construction. These facilities too are utilised mostly by the poor to perform marriages and other functions as they are leased at cheaper rates compared to private banquet halls," said an official at GHMC.

Community halls and the multi-purpose function halls developed by the corporation are receiving bookings for marriages this wedding season. As many as 9 multi-purpose halls are almost booked for weddings.

"This season, GHMC has fixed the rent based on the area of these function halls. The halls covering an area of 2000 sq yards will cost Rs 10,000, 2000 to 4000 sq yards for Rs 15,000, halls more than 4000 sq yards for Rs 20,000, all with plus 18 per cent GST," said an official at GHMC. "The halls will be available in shifts. The first shift is from 7 am to 4 pm and the second from 4:30 pm till 11:30 pm."

These function halls can accommodate around 800 people and more as per area and it is equipped with a Kalyana Mandapam on the first floor while the ground floor has been marked as a dining area.

Among other amenities, the function hall also has rooms for the bride and bridegroom, a kitchen, security room, toilets and parking.

Artistic paintings adorn the compound wall, arch and first floor of the function hall.

Among the proposed 25 halls at an overall estimated cost of Rs 95 crore, nine have been completed at a cost of Rs 30 crore, nine are under various stages of construction costing around Rs 31 crores while seven others worth Rs 33 crore are still in tender process.