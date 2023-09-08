Bandi flays police action against ABVP students

Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday came down heavily on the alleged highhandedness of the police on students (ABVP) in the Kakatiya University. He said they were ‘beaten’ by Warangal Police Commissioner A Ranganath.

He charged that the incident followed the students’ objection to ‘irregularities’ in the KU PhD admissions .’Besides, they have exposed the ‘financial irregularities’ and ‘corruption’ in the university hostels of crores. ‘The students peacefully registered their protest before the V-C’s chamber on Wednesday evening. The protesters were arrested and taken to the task force office and by the Police Commissioner.

The MP alleged the students sustained serious injuries following the police highhandedness while they were in custody. However, the police presented the arrested students with fudged medical reports before the district judge; they narrated their ordeal before the judge, showing the injuries.

According to Bandi, the students told the court ‘the Commissioner of Police warned ABVP activists would be shot if they question the V-C or appear on the campus.”

They were shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment.

The MP said the high-handedness of the police in taking the students to the Task Force office as if to interrogate hardened criminals is a serious lapse and needs serious questioning.