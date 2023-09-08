Live
- Nobel prize laureate Michael Robert Kremer all praise for AP Educational reforms
- Giving Bible not ploy to convert, rules HC
- G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Prepares To Host World Leaders at Pragati Maidan
- Key Highlights And Preparations For The G20 Summit In Delhi: World Leaders Arrive, Traffic Measures In Place, And International Focus
- Bharat or India row: Modi govt backed India in Supreme Court in 2016
- Mancherial: ‘State has developed only under BRS rule’
- Dahi Handi fest: 35 Govindas hurt
- Wanaparthy: Congress conducts ‘Vijayotsav rally’
- WWE matches to be held in Hyderabad today
- Khammam: ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra will bring Cong to power’
Just In
Bandi flays police action against ABVP students
Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday came down heavily on the alleged highhandedness of the...
Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday came down heavily on the alleged highhandedness of the police on students (ABVP) in the Kakatiya University. He said they were ‘beaten’ by Warangal Police Commissioner A Ranganath.
He charged that the incident followed the students’ objection to ‘irregularities’ in the KU PhD admissions .’Besides, they have exposed the ‘financial irregularities’ and ‘corruption’ in the university hostels of crores. ‘The students peacefully registered their protest before the V-C’s chamber on Wednesday evening. The protesters were arrested and taken to the task force office and by the Police Commissioner.
The MP alleged the students sustained serious injuries following the police highhandedness while they were in custody. However, the police presented the arrested students with fudged medical reports before the district judge; they narrated their ordeal before the judge, showing the injuries.
According to Bandi, the students told the court ‘the Commissioner of Police warned ABVP activists would be shot if they question the V-C or appear on the campus.”
They were shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment.
The MP said the high-handedness of the police in taking the students to the Task Force office as if to interrogate hardened criminals is a serious lapse and needs serious questioning.