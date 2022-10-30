Bandi has defiled Yadadri, purify it: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple Authority to take up Samprokshanam of the temple since the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who carried the footwear of Amit Shah had touched god.

The TRS leader was replying to a question on Bandi's swearing in wet clothes at Yadadri temple during a press conference here on Saturday. Rama Rao said that the temple authority should take up 'Samprokshanam' of the temple as the god was touched by the hands of a leader who carried footwear of BJP leader Amit Shah.

"What is the value of swearing? If every problem could get solved with swearing, there would be no use of courts, said Rama Rao," said Rama Rao.

The Minister refused to speak about the farmhouse episode and said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would speak on the issue at an appropriate time. He said that since the matter was under investigation, he would not speak on the issue.

"We are responsible persons. Whatever we talk about the issues there may be allegations that we are influencing the inquiry. Chief Minister KCR will speak at an appropriate time on the issue and the investigation agencies will also give their report. I will not speak on this and I have asked my party leaders not to talk," said Rama Rao.