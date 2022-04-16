Bandi promises 3L houses for the poor

Hyderabad/Gadwal: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay conducted his second day Praja Sangrama Yatra from Alampur to Undavelli mandal in Gadwal district on Friday. Addressing meetings on the way, he said that if the BJP came to power in Telangana, 3 lakh houses would be built for the poor people. He urged the people to give BJP a chance to usher in better governance and all-round development of the state.

Addressing a public meeting held at Undavelli Bus stand, Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had done nothing during the past 8 years of his rule. He only tormented the unemployed youth and the farmers in the State.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided free vaccine to the people to fight the Corona virus, KCR was providing liquor and 90 Ml liquor for the people without soda, and was resting in his farm house while the paddy farmers were suffering due to the lopsided policies of his government.

"The people of Undavelli are still suffering due to lack of irrigation waters. As long TRS is in power, the region will never get the RDS water for agriculture lands. Give a chance to BJP, we will complete the project and provide water. We are demanding that the state government implement Ayushman Bharat programme, but it is not keen as it fears Narendra Modi will get a good name," said Sanjay.

The BJP leader for every kg of ration rice, a subsidy of Rs 30 was being provided by the central government. But the KCR government was projecting it as if it was bearing the entire subsidy burden. KCR had even expressed his desire to change the constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar, and was keen on such a constitution which would serve his family, he lambasted.