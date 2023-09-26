Bandi Sanjay defends Guv, says BRS targeting her

Hyderabad : Karimnagar MP and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay said that it is wrong to attribute politics to the Governor. Acting in accordance with the law makes them evil? He expressed indignation.



Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Tuesday, he said that if the Governor seals any file sent by the government, the Governor is praised and if she rejects any file which is against law then they (BRS) add politics to target her, he said. The ruling BRS party wants the Governor to be like a rubber stamp, he said.