  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bandi Sanjay defends Guv, says BRS targeting her

Bandi Sanjay defends Guv, says BRS targeting her
x
Highlights

Says BRS will praise her if she approves any files and targets her if she doesn’t but whatever she does, she does by abiding to Law

Hyderabad : Karimnagar MP and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay said that it is wrong to attribute politics to the Governor. Acting in accordance with the law makes them evil? He expressed indignation.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Tuesday, he said that if the Governor seals any file sent by the government, the Governor is praised and if she rejects any file which is against law then they (BRS) add politics to target her, he said. The ruling BRS party wants the Governor to be like a rubber stamp, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X