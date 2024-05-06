MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th May 2024

PM’s ‘anti-corrupt’ remark cuts no ice

The Prime Minister recently said that the NDA government has “unmasked” corrupt forces, and all those who indulged in corruption would face action under the law and go to jails in next five years. There are anti-corruption and vigilance agencies both at the Central and the State levels with mandate to identify and punish those indulging in corrupt practices irrespective of status and influence, political affiliation, money & muscle power etc. and the parties in the governments. So, why wait five years to punish the corrupt forces unmasked by the NDA government? Punish them immediately as per law and the crime committed without giving any scope to them for destroying evidence. The above statement raises doubt whether those corrupt people would not be punished if NDA government is not reelected to power at the Centre.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Quid pro quo behind medicine price surge?

We are the world’s largest democracy. We must preserve what our freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi fought for. Let’s not lose this legacy for a power-hungry politician. It is very important that we, the people of India, wake up and take action before it’s too late. If you compare the prices of medicines you bought eight months ago with the current prices, you will be shocked to find that the prices of medicines have gone up to 100 per cent. Why did these pharmaceutical companies suddenly raise the price of medicines so much? The answer is electoral bond. Several pharma companies had to pay crores of rupees to the BJP government as forced bribes through electoral bonds. In order to recover this money, the companies had no alternative but to increase the price of medicines without any control. The government allowed these companies to increase the prices of even essential medicines. If this is not corruption, what is?

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Modi cannot speak without ‘Muslims, Pak’

This time round Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to excel himself at lowering the standards of political discourse. His campaign rhetoric mostly revolves around ‘M’ and ‘P’. How the incendiary words he speaks verbalising and spreading viciousness come out is completely beyond comprehension. In his lexicon, synonyms for Muslims are ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those who have more children’. The relevance of his saying at this point in time that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav tried ‘to save those responsible for the Godhra incident’ is not clear. His revelation that ‘Pakistani leaders are praying to make Shehzada the Prime Minister’ was his way of playing the ‘P’ card. Shehzada is a term of endearment that Narendra Modi uses to refer to Rahul Gandhi. We wish he shared with the public the source of this information. We, people of different faiths, live cheek by jowl. But in Modi we have a candidate who does not adhere to this general norm.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Bar tainted politicians from contesting

Karnataka’s former minister and JD(S) MLA Revanna is reported to have been arrested by the SIT in an abduction case of women. His son Prajwal Revanna and Hassan JD(S) candidate, who is on the run, is an accused of sexual assault on several women and faces arrest when he comes back to the country. In Sandeshkali, too, the local MLA was arrested on the charges of molesting more women in his constituency. Atrocities on women by the elected representatives is a cause for concern. It is a shame that we do have such atrocious representatives. Law should take its own course and the guilty punished severely irrespective of their position. Persons with criminal background should also be barred from contesting elections besides their property confiscated.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

MIM can’t take Hyd win for granted

BJP’s nominee for contest in Hyderabad parliamentary elections Madhavi Lata seems to be a very knowledgeable and also an aggressively mature contestant for the seat. Undoubtedly, there is a printed conclusion in the minds of all political parties for the past several decades that Hyderabad is an easy victory for the AIMIM party without any problem. But, the present vigorous canvassings by the BJP candidate in every nook and corner of the Old City do indicate that the voters are now reviewing the situation afresh after listening to her meetings face to face and also through the several electronic media that the party is promoting. I think this is the first open fight between the BJP and the AIMIM unlike earlier elections where each party took it for granted and supported each other. Hopefully, the present candidate with her immense knowledge, ambition and maturity shall succeed politically.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad