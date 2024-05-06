JSP activist injured in stone pelting at Pithapuram during Sai Dharam Tej campaign

Pithapuram: Tension prevailed in Pithapuram on Sunday when film hero Sai Dharam Tej campaigned for the victory of his uncle and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. A Jana Sena worker was injured when an unidentified person pelted a stone while campaigning in Tatiparthi of Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district. Nallala Sridhar, a Jana Sena activist from Tatiparthi village, was seriously injured. This created a tense atmosphere in Tatiparthi for a while. The Jana Sena activists alleged that the YCP carried out the attack. An agitation was started to arrest the accused.

Before the attack, knowing that Sai Dharamtej was coming to Tadiparthi, the huge crowd reached the local Gajjalamma intersection and raised slogans in support of Pawan Kalyan. But it seems that the YCP supporters who were nearby raised slogans in favor of Jagan. Sai Dharam Tej, who spoke at Tadiparthi, went to Chinajaggampeta from there. It seems that while going back after talking there, the YCP ranks chanted pro-Jagan slogans and burst crackers. This created an atmosphere of tension between Jana Sena and YCP ranks. The Jana Sena ranks say that the stone attack took place in this order.

Pithapuram former MLA Verma visited the injured who was being treated at the government hospital. He said that YCP is carrying out these attacks because of the fear of defeat. If the accused are not arrested by Monday, they will lay siege to Kakinada district SP office and Gollaprolu police station.