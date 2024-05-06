Actor Shivaji appeals people to exercise their vote

Tirupati Urban: Veteran film actor Shivaji has appealed to the voters with folded hands to exercise their right to vote without neglect. He inaugurated the Donne Biryani House on Tirumala Bypass Road in Tirupati on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he appealed to the people who have the right to vote, to vote instead of sitting at home on polling day.

Janasena's Pawan Kalyan is certain to win in Pithapuram with a huge majority, he said. Pawan Kalyan only knows how to do public service, he added. He made it clear that Pawan, who receives a hundred crore remuneration, did not enter politics for money. People know who looted the state and who hid it.

He said that the people of the state know what Babu's administration will be like. There is no need to tell how Jagan's rule has passed, people should think and cast their votes. Shivaji said that it is not good for employees to take money and vote.