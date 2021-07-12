Bandi Sanjay Kumar distributes ambulances, medical equipment on his birthday

Shadnagar: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar distributed ambulances and medical equipment worth Rs 3 crore on the occasion of his birthday to the hospitals in his constituency on Sunday.

The Karimnagar MP has handed over four ambulances, ultrasound scanning machines, ventilators, C-PAK, Anesthesia, CTG, Laparoscopic, Biochemistry, Covid profiling machines etc to the hospitals in his constituency.

Apart from the district headquartered hospitals, he handed over the ambulances to the hospitals at Vemulavada, Sircilla and Huzurabad government hospitals. The ambulances were equipped with all necessary ICU equipment. He said that oxygen concentrators and cylinders were kept at the MP office to provide free of cost to the needy.

Further, he said it was also decided to hand over ambulances to other hospitals in all the assembly constituencies under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the next two months, he said.

That apart, the MP also announced insurance coverage for 5,000 hardworking party cadre under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Yojana, and paid the insurance premium for 1,000 party workers.

He assured to continue to pay the premium as long as he continues to be the MP. Thanking the people who have come in large numbers to greet him on his birthday, he said the service activities have been taken with the support of friends and relatives following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'Sevahi Sanghatan'.

After performing special puja along with his family members at a local temple, Bandi planted saplings along with the BJP corporators in the Karimnagar city. Telangana State BJP in-charge Tarun Chug, senior State and district party leaders extended greetings to the TS BJP chief on his birthday.