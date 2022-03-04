Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeks probe into plot to kill Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged conspiracy to kill Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud to unravel facts.

Addressing the media here, Bandi said, "We shall not rest till the real conspiracy is exposed and go to the highest investigation agency for the same."

The Karimnagar MP said the TRS leaders were enacting a high-voltage drama under the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the last two days. Bandi pointed out that the CM "has committed more mistakes in his bid to sweep corruption of his Minister under the carpet".

He called the role played by some IPS officers 'regrettable'. "No government is permanent. If they violate law, they would become ultimate victims of their own actions," he cautioned.

The BJP president said the party leaders' names were not mentioned by the police. "Yet, the TRS leaders have been indulging in their character assassination," he rued. Those who approached court and the Election Commission on electoral malpractices of Goud were implicated in the case, he observed.