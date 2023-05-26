Live
Bandi terms KCR as ‘Bunking Master’
Highlights
Says KCR repeatedly insults Dr B R Ambedkar’s constitution & fails to work in the interest of people
Hyderabad: Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday call the Chief Minister and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo as Bunking Master
Taking to Twitter handle and said the “Bunk Master Absent for -NITI Aayog meeting, Prime Minister’s programmes, President’s Dinner, Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Southern Zonal council meeting, Won’t meet public Next…Parliament inaugural ??
He said that KCR disregards the federal structure always, repeatedly insults Dr B R Ambedkar’s constitution & fails to work in the interest of people.
