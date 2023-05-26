  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bandi terms KCR as ‘Bunking Master’

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
x

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Highlights

Says KCR repeatedly insults Dr B R Ambedkar’s constitution & fails to work in the interest of people

Hyderabad: Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday call the Chief Minister and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo as Bunking Master

Taking to Twitter handle and said the “Bunk Master Absent for -NITI Aayog meeting, Prime Minister’s programmes, President’s Dinner, Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Southern Zonal council meeting, Won’t meet public Next…Parliament inaugural ??

He said that KCR disregards the federal structure always, repeatedly insults Dr B R Ambedkar’s constitution & fails to work in the interest of people.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X