Bandi terms KCR as ‘Bunking Master’

Hyderabad: Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday call the Chief Minister and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo as Bunking Master

Taking to Twitter handle and said the “Bunk Master Absent for -NITI Aayog meeting, Prime Minister’s programmes, President’s Dinner, Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Southern Zonal council meeting, Won’t meet public Next…Parliament inaugural ??

He said that KCR disregards the federal structure always, repeatedly insults Dr B R Ambedkar’s constitution & fails to work in the interest of people.

Bunking Master KCR.!



Absent for



-NITI Aayog meeting

-Prime Minister’s programs

-President’s Dinner

-Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

-Southern Zonal council meeting

-Won’t meet public



Next…Parliament inaugural ??



KCR disregards the federal structure always,… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 26, 2023



