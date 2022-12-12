Bandi's poser to KCR on Gulf workers' fund

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as to what has happened to his promise of Rs 500 crore Gulf Workers Welfare Fund and establishing a special board for them.

The Karimnagar MP was on 14th day of his fifth phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' covering Korutla, Vemulawada and Jagtial Assembly segments on Sunday.

He was welcomed at Gumlapur, Mohanraopet, Medipalli, Tatipalli and Chelgal. People in big numbers turned up at street-corner meetings.

While interacting with families of Gulf workers, he criticised the State government and the CM for failing to address the problems of the Gulf workers and their families. Bandi came down heavily on KCR, charging him with being arrogant. "Forget about welfare (of Gulf workers), the CM is inefficient even in bringing the bodies of the Gulf workers who died in those countries."

He stressed that if the State has the same party government which is heading the Centre it would help in immediate resolution of problems faced by the Gulf workers and render justice to them. The MP assured the families who raised their concerns that the party on coming to power in the State would take special steps for the welfare of Gulf workers.

"The CM is talking arrogantly by belittling the Gulf workers. While welfare of the Gulf workers has gone to winds KCR could not bring back to the country the moral remains of Telangana people who died while working in the Gulf", he said.

Bandi said still many people are slogging in jails in the Gulf after being cheated by travel agents. He asked people to give an opportunity to BJP by voting it to power in the next elections. The BJP government would not only fulfill the demands for welfare of Gulf workers but, it will also take steps for betterment of their families.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at Ambedkar Crossroads in Medipalli village, he recalled how the CM started to break his head into six pieces for being questioned and not fulfilling his assurances. "I am ready to die but fulfill the assurances given to people of the State," he told KCR.

Later during the 'Racha Banda' programme, people told him that they are not receiving pensions, and no houses were allocated under the 2 BHK scheme. Some complained how their lands are grabbed; no action taken by the police even on lodging complaints."

He said people who had gone to Dubai had also given funds to the CM during the separate Telangana movement. But, he could not bring the mortal remains of people who died there even after six months. "I felicitated to bring back 500 mortal remains of Gulf workers with the help of the Centre," he said.

Bandi asked people not to relax after giving representations to him. Instead, he advised them to fight for their right; the party would stand and fight for their cause, he said.