Banned gutka worth Rs 10 lakh seized by Hyderabad police

Abdullapurmet police on Sunday seized banned gutka from a gang near Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Pedda Amberpet. The gang was travelling the gutka from Bidar to Andhra Pradesh in a Boleru truck which was intercepted by the police.

The police seized the gutka which is worth Rs 10 lakh and arrested a person. A case has been registered by the police and investigation has been launched.

The police said that the gang was selling and supplying the banned tobacco products to the known persons and earning illegally.

On October 5, 2020 - the South Zone task force police seized banned gutka and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh from two persons from two different areas in the city. Two persons who were selling gutka and different types of chewing tobacco products and foreign cigarettes were arrested by the police who raided houses at Naseeb Nagar and Phoolbagh.