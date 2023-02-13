Basti Dawakhanas reducing OP works at major hospitals: Harish

Hyderabad: The Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the staff in the Basti Dawakhanas would now work on Sundays and avail holiday on Saturday. In response to a question on the Basti Dawakhanas in the city raised by BRS member KP Vivekanand during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Sunday, the Minister said that over one crore people had availed the services in Basti Dawakhanas and they have become 'Dosti Dawakhanas'. He also said that the tests like Liquid profile and thyroid, which costs Rs 800 were being carried out in these Basti Dawakahanas. Lipid profile was done for 1.48 lakh people and thyroid tests for 1.8 lakh people. 57 tests were being done and soon 134 types of tests will be increased. The patients were given 158 types of medicines free of cost.

The minister said that statistics show that out patient services in major hospitals had decreased because of the services offered in Basti Davakhanas locally. The outpatient number in Osmania Hospital which was 12 lakh during 2019, had come down to 5 lakh (down to 60 percent) in 2022, while in Gandhi Hospital, it had come down to 3.70 lakh from 6.5 lakh (56 percent), Niloufer Hospital from 8 lakh to 5.3 lakh (44 percent) and in Fever Hospital from 4 lakh to 12,000 (72 percent).

The minister said that KCR Nutrition kits would be distributed in all districts from April. The Basti Dawakahanas will have Biometric system soon. The government would issue a notification to fill 1,540 Asha workers under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) this month.