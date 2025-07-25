BC Commission yet to get report on caste survey!

Hyderabad: The BC Commission, which was part of the caste survey, is yet to receive the report. This is not only hampering critical study regarding implementation of BC reservation in the State, but also affecting timely responses by the Commission to the pending Supreme Court cases.

According to sources, the BC Commission on several occasions wrote to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the latter who is also handling the Planning Department for a copy of the report. The Commission was actively involved in door-to-door survey and conducted public hearings while camping various districts across Telangana under the deadlines. Ironically, even the Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) recently submitted a 300-page report to the government and even this report could not be accessed by the BC Commission. “The situation is that we even asked the members of the expert group for the copy. But they denied saying that it would be placed in the public domain shortly and the government will take a call,” told the sources to The Hans India.

The Commission yearns for the report as all major decisions concerning the BCs depend on it. It also needs to respond to Supreme Court’s cases. One such case is regarding removal of 26 castes from AP origin following bifurcation. “Until and unless we study the report we can arrive at a decision. The Supreme Court has sought opinion regarding the case and we are awaiting to submit a reply. How can we respond till we have real figures related to the case?” wondered one of the members.