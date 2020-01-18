BC leaders appeal to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for census survey of BCs

Khairatabad: A team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah, former MLA and national president of BC Welfare Association, met Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and submitted a memorandum.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Krishnaiah said they appealed to the Governor to recommend that the central government provide 50% reservations to BCs in legislatures and take census figures for BCs in the new census to be taken next year. PM Narendra Modi had promised to collect data related to BC castes in the census and the enumeration form for census-released recently did not have a column related to castes, he said.

While even animals were enumerated, there was no proper data about the BCs who constituted 56 % of the total population, he lamented. The data related to BCs would help in proper implementation of various welfare schemes and reservations, he added. Krishnaiah said that they had also taken to the notice of the Governor the injustice being done to BCs in various sectors.

Among those who met the Governor were BC leaders Gujja Krishna, Vemula Ramakrishna, Neela Venkatesh, Allampalli Ramkoti, Kola Janardhan, G Shankar, J Vamshi, Jillapalli Anji, G Krishna and others.