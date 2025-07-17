BC reservations are historic, says Cong leader

Hyderabad: Sircilla district Congress leader Nevuri Venkat Reddy stated that the ordinance to be issued by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government, providing 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, will go down in history. He addressed the media on Wednesday at the MLA Colony, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills.

He said that despite the good work being done by CM Revanth Reddy, opposition leaders are resorting to protests and demonstrations, which should now come to an end. He remarked that although many governments have come and gone in the past, none could determine the exact population of BCs. However, under the initiative of CM Revanth Reddy and PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, a comprehensive BC caste census was completed, as per the directive of Rahul Gandhi.

With this census completed, the entire country is now looking towards the “Telangana Model,” he said.

He further mentioned that with 42% reservations in local body elections, the BC community would be indebted to the Congress government and that it would open up significant political opportunities for them.

He criticized the opposition parties for spreading misinformation and said that the BRS party, which was in power for ten years and did nothing for the BCs, is now engaging in new dramas in the name of protests and agitations.

He concluded by stating that ever since the Congress party came to power, many beneficial schemes have been implemented for the poor — such as free electricity, Rythu Bharosa (Farmer Support), Mahalakshmi Scheme, subsidized gas, and fine rice distribution — and that these schemes are being well-received by the public.