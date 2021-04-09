BCI rules left polytechnic students at the receiving end

Hyderabad: Students of polytechnic colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh seems to be at the receiving end in the wake of legal education regulations of Bar Council of India (BCI).

The New Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) by the Centre proposed multiple entry-and-exist options for the students at different levels. But the NEP didn't mention about the students, who have completed their polytechnic studies.

At present, the BCI gave approval to start a three-year law degree and eligibility to join this course is any 3-year bachelor's degree of any stream. Similarly, it allows to study law under a five-year integrated law degree course, which includes BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, and BSc LLB.

Besides these courses, the BCI has also given approval for a six-year B Tech-LLB course.

The entry qualification for the integrated five-year degree course is a pass in 10+2 or intermediate course of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education (APSBIE). An equivalent recognised course in 10+2 or 11+1 pattern.

Speaking to The Hans India, senior officials from the State Higher Education Department (SHED) said that no university, either Central, State, private or deemed universities in the two Telugu States are offering B Tech-LLB course and students of the two Telugu States, interested in pursuing B Tech-LLB course, have to go to other States.

According to the existing BCI regulations, students can be admitted under the 'Lateral Entry' category. But it was to give admission to graduate applicants at the beginning of the third year of the integrated five-year course. Similarly, the 'Lateral Exit' means opting out at the end of the third year in the integrated 5-year course. Such students are awarded a bachelor's degree.

Currently, students, who have completed their study in polytechnic colleges, were allowed to take admission in the second year of B Tech course under the lateral entry rule.

But, the BCI rules didn't mention whether the students, who have completed polytechnic course of any stream, are eligible for 'lateral entry' in BTech-LLB course.

When asked about this, Telangana State Technical Education Department Commissioner Navin Mittal said, "We want students, who have completed polytechnic, to enter the industry, but not to pursue higher education". However, Mittal said that he will look into the issue.