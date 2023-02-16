BDL launches new products at Aero India– 2023

Hyderabad: Adding to its existing range of products, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has launched three new products during the ongoing Aero India– 2023 at Bengaluru. BDL has launched the 'Vertical launched – short - range surface- to- air missile or VL SR SAM', 'semi-active laser seeker homing anti-tank guided missile for BMP – II' and 'drone delivered missile' (JISHNU) during the Bandhan ceremony held on the sidelines of Aero India – 2023.

The new products were launched in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence. Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, P Radhakrishna, Director (Production), BDL and other senior officials of the company were present.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL stated BDL is constantly striving to offer new products and new product variants to the Indian armed forces as the company's endeavor is to make the Indian armed forces 'Atmanirbhar'.