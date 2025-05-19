Beauty queens laud TG police’s anti-drug battle

Hyderabad: The contestants of 72nd Miss World Pageant on Sunday got to know many procedures thoroughly in the protection of State peace, prevention of exploitation of women and children, drugs, modern science used in law enforcement measures, crime control, crime prevention at Hyderabad Integrated Command Control Centre in the city.

The Miss World contestants from 107 countries were briefed about the amazing actions taken by Telangana Police Department on technical issues. The contestants expressed satisfaction expressing full support to the measures taken by Telangana police to prevent drugs. They signed the posters and also wrote many messages. They got to know that the government was implementing to protect peace and security in the State. They were briefed with horse brigade, pipe band, motor cycle riders, and sniper dog squad. They were informed about several policies being implemented by the police department for these contestants at the Command Control Auditorium, The officials explained the working method through presentation.

The official informed that because of the effective policies of the state government, crimes have reduced by 17 per cent in the State in various aspects and this had helped in getting international awards. Transgender services were provided in the Traffic Department like nowhere else in the country. The official said that the most modern technology was used in controlling cyber crimes which has become a challenge for the entire world.

Police weapons belonging to octopus, greyhounds, and police were on display as part of this tour. The pageant watched with interest the shows, pipe bands, horse troop and took selfies.