Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav big draw among citizens

Hyderabad: The first day of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav received an overwhelming response, with a huge crowd thronging to the premises of Rashtrapati Nilayam.

According to Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, the event, dedicated to celebrating the rich and diverse culture of India's North-Eastern states, began with an enthralling dance performance titled ‘Colours of the North East’, showcasing traditional dance forms from all eight states of the region. The state pavilions were a major attraction, drawing large crowds eager to explore and purchase local handicrafts. These vibrant stalls, representing the rich artisanal traditions of the North East, captivated visitors with their authenticity and craftsmanship.

One of the highlights of the day was the live demonstration zone, where visitors had the opportunity to try their hand at various indigenous craft forms such as lotus silk weaving, pottery, and basket weaving. This hands-on experience was a crowd favourite, offering a deeper appreciation of the cultural heritage of the North East, said the senior officer.

Another notable attraction was the stunning Ashtalakshmi rangoli, a beautiful visual representation of the eight states, which was thoroughly enjoyed and admired by visitors. The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will continue until October 6. Visitors can book their tickets online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or can secure them at the venue itself. To ensure convenience, shuttle bus services are available from Paradise Metro station to Rashtrapati Nilayam, officials added.