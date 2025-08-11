Bhima Jewels unveils festive offers

Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels is delighted to announce festive offers for the auspicious occasion of Varamahalakshmi and the sacred month of Sravana, across all its showrooms in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This festive campaign brings together tradition, elegance, and exceptional value — with offers valid till August 17.

As part of the celebration, customers can enjoy up to 50% off on making charges of Gold Jewellery; up to 30% off per carat on Diamond Jewellery; flat Rs 5,000 off per kilogram on Silver Articles & Jewellery.

Beyond gold and diamond offerings, Bhima Jewels also showcases a wide collection of handcrafted 92.5 sterling silver articles and jewellery, apart from traditional lamps and pooja essentials to contemporary and ornate silver adornments, perfect for gifting and spiritual rituals during this auspicious time.