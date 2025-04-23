Bhu Bharati pilot in another 28 zones, starting from May

Hyderabad: The State government will be extending the Bhu Bharati’s pilot project to 28 zones in the first week of May, in wake of understanding gained in four zones where the pilot project is being implemented.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the Collectors on issues like Bhu Bharathi, Indiramma Indlu, LRS amongst others. The Minister said that except Hyderabad, the Bhu Bharati Act will be implemented in 28 zones of 28 districts. Prior to this, a team of Revenue officials of the four zones where pilot project is being implemented will conduct a workshop on the Bhu Bharati Act, for the Tahsildar, Deputy Tahsildar and two other officials of these 28 zones. He said that awareness sessions on Bhu Bharati have been organised in 159 zones out of 605 zones in the State. It was suggested that the pending applications at the CCLA stage should also be included in the revenue meetings in the mandals where the pilot project is being undertaken.

The Minister said that revenue meetings have been held in 16 villages from April 17 for 56 revenue villages in the four mandals where the Bhu Bharathi pilot project is being implemented. So far, 1,076 applications related to land issues have been received in these meetings.

Keeping in mind the rainy season, the Minister instructed the Collectors to complete the selection process of Indiramma beneficiaries on a war footing by the first week of May and speed up the construction. He instructed that the money should be released only after the construction of Indiramma houses gets completed.

The Minister clarified that the government has no plans to extend the deadline for LRS, which ends on April 30.