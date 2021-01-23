Bhuma Akhila Priya gets bail

Hyderabad: The former tourism minister of AP, Bhuma Akhila Priya, was granted bail by the sessions court at Nampally on Friday. The court set the two conditions: production of bonds worth Rs 10,000 and surety from two persons in order to secure the bail.

According to sources, the leader could be released from the Chanchalguda prison by Saturday if all the paper works are carried out on time by the prisons department. Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail petition filed by Bhargav Ram has been cancelled by the court.

The city police submitted their report before the court that he is A3 in the case and should not be granted bail as the case is under investigation and he is absconding. The police said Bhargav Ram could tamper with the evidence or may threaten the complainants again if granted bail.

"If he still keeps on evading the law, a lookout notice may be issued against him and the department is working towards it," said an official on condition of anonymity.

The former minister was arrested by city police on charges of kidnapping Praveen Rao and his brothers as both the families had a dispute regarding 25 acres of land at Hafeezpet. The incident occurred on January 5.

