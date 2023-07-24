Bibinagar AIIMS gets huge central funding

Bibinagar (Yadadri-Bhongir): Union Minister of State for Home and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy took to Twitteron Sunday to announce a game-changing development for the residents of YadadriBhuvanagiri district. The central government has sanctioned a whopping amount of Rs 1,365 crore for the prestigious AIIMS located in Bibinagar.

This significant financial boost will pave the way for impressive enhancements in healthcare facilities in the region. According to the announcement, the investment will be utilized to expand the existing infrastructure of AIIMS, ensuring that it can better cater to the needs of the people.

As part of the expansion plan, a state-of-the-art 700-bed hospital, a 100-seat medical college, a 60-seat nursing college, and a 30-bed Ayush department will be established at the Bibinagar AIIMS. This move is expected to greatly improve the availability and quality of medical treatment for the local population.

Notably, the state government has also been making commendable efforts in the healthcare sector. Recently, they sanctioned the Srilakshmi Narasimha Swamy Government Medical College in the same district, showcasing their commitment to bolstering healthcare infrastructure.

Furthermore, Yadagirigutta town is set to witness the foundation stone laying ceremony for another promising medical college, which will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the region’s healthcare ecosystem.

Moreover, Nalgonda and Suryapet have already taken strides towards progress by establishing their own medical colleges, a testament to the state government’s dedication to promoting medical education and accessibility to healthcare.

With these latest developments, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district is on its way to becoming a hub for cutting-edge medical facilities and education, benefiting countless residents in the process.

As the central government’s AIIMS and the state government’s medical colleges work hand in hand, the entire Erstwhile Nalgonda district, following the formation of Telangana state, stands to experience a notable transformation in healthcare services.