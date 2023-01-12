Bid To End Crisis In TPCC: New State Congress in-charge holds talks with Revanth's detractors

Hyderabad: It is not a cakewalk for newly appointed Telangana Congress in-charge Manickrao Thakre to set things right in the State party unit. Soon after arriving in the city on Wednesday morning, Thakre began one to one consultations with senior Congress leaders who raised a banner of revolt against TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) members as well.

On the first of his two-day meetings, the party in-charge held discussion with Revanth, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC chiefs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and P Laxmaiah and other senior leaders including Renuka Choudhary. Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy skipped the meeting even as Thakre called him on phone and invited for talks in Gandhi Bhavan to resolve the issues raised by the MP against Revanth's leadership recently.

Sources said that the senior leaders expressed their unhappiness over the way the party was functioning in the Telangana in the meeting and requested Thakre to replace Revanth with some other leader. "The party in-charge was convincing the seniors that the selection of new TPCC chief in the crucial time will put the party in a big trouble as the State Assembly elections are just 10 months away. He reportedly told the seniors to set aside all political differences among themselves and unite to fight the elections".

The issue of unilateral decisions taken by Revanth was also discussed and assured the leaders of reverting them in consultation with the TPCC chief. The constitution of new state and district committees created a big rift between Revanth and seniors recently. The appointment of party in-charges to many Assembly constituencies also drew a big criticism. Seniors alleged that Revanth was trying to encourage their rivals in the party in their assembly segments. Leaders said that Thakre will take up every issue raised by the leaders into consideration and resolve them through a dialogue by this month end.