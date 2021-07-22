Big boost to sports, coaches: Minister Srinivas Goud

Gachibowli: The Telangana government will encourage sports and coaches in a big way, Sports and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Wednesday.

"We are proud to send five sportspersons in shooting from the State to the Olympics in Japan", he stated. Telangana is home State for badminton and shooting.

The Minister attended a 'Cheer 4 India' programme at Gun For Glory Academy on the Central University premises along with SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, coach Gagan Narang and other sportspersons.

On the occasion, he said Telangana would extend more support to sports and games. "In future we will make efforts that at least half of sportspersons from the country will be from the State.

Goud also said the State began focussing on sports to win medals at international level. "For this we will provide facilities and infrastructure for sports persons and coaches to train them. We will cooperate with coach Gagan Narang with due recognition and respect in the field to train and roll out more shooters from the State.

The Minister also announced that the Hakimpet Sports School will be developed with modern facilities. Narang said he will make efforts to bring out State-level talents. "We will offer the best training for shooting and send sportspersons to get international medals and prizes."