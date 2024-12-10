Live
BITS Pilani signs MoU with T-Works
Hyderabad: The Centre of Research Excellence for National Security (CRENS) at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-Works to foster innovation and collaboration in national security on Monday.
According to officials, this partnership marks a significant step toward translating cutting-edge research into tangible solutions for national security. CRENS, established to advance indigenous technology development in national security, will leverage T-Works’ world-class prototyping capabilities to transform academic innovations into impactful products. The key areas of collaboration under the MoU are research and development, skill development, mentorship and advisory, industry collaborations, and resource sharing.
Professor Soumyo Mukherji, director of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, said, “This MoU symbolises the synergy between academia and industry. With T-Works’ advanced prototyping capabilities, CRENS is poised to transform its research into meaningful, scalable solutions for India’s national security framework.”