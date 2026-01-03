Pattadar passbooks will resolve land disputes: Pemmasani

Guntur: Participatingin Pattadar passbooks distribution programme held at the Collectorate here on Friday, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar clarified that the primary objective is to permanently resolve disputes between brothers and among neighbours.

He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reintroduced the distribution of passbooks to ensure peace of mind for farmers. He said as the land records department comes under his purview, he explained that modern technology is being extensively used in the survey and resurvey process.

The Union Minister informed that drones and rovers are being deployed to determine land boundaries with high precision, recording measurements with an accuracy of within two to three centimetres.

He stated that land records across the country are being digitized and securely stored in a central government repository. He recalled that Andhra Pradesh has secured the first position in the country under the Central Government’s incentive programme and has received incentives amounting to Rs 490 crore so far. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar mentioned that land surveys are being conducted as a pilot programme in urban areas, with Guntur and Mangalagiri cities included, which is expected to bring several hundred crores of additional funds to the state.

He informed that the programme has already been completed in 30 villages in Guntur district and that efforts are underway to complete it in the remaining villages within the next three to four months.

Prathipadu MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu, Guntur mayor Kovelamudi Nani, joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava, DRO Sk Khajavali, RDO Srinivas and others were present.