Bitter pill…Basti Dawakhanas in Hyd wallow in utter neglect

Basti Dawakhanas, established to provide essential healthcare to the underprivileged, are facing severe neglect in the city. These facilities, meant to treat common ailments, are struggling with poor maintenance, shortage of medicines, and inadequate staff, leading to a sharp decline in services. Launched in slum areas to benefit the poor and needy, many residents--particularly in the Old City and other slums--are left struggling due to the non-functioning of these vital healthcare centers.

The majority of these medical facilities are now running with lack of doctors, poor snatiation, shortage of medicines and no tests facilities. The patients said they are forced to visit the private clinics or any other government hospital for the consultation.

K. Anjaiah, a resident of Falaknuma, said, “Earlier, the clinic operated with a full staff and offered over 50 medicines along with diagnostic tests. Now, patients are leaving without consultations, as there are no medicines and no tests being conducted. The government must take public health seriously and restore these clinics to ensure proper medical care for the people.”

The absence of doctors in many dispensaries has resulted in staff nurses assuming additional responsibilities, including the collection of blood samples and dispensing medications. However, majority of them are closed in various areas.

Mohammed Ahmed, an activist, said that with the on and off rains, and the current weather conditions, the patients with any viral or seasonal disease were seen returning back without consultation.

“There is no doctor available at the Basti Dawakhana located in Fateh Darwaza. The staff, who is supposed to be a nurse, is consulting patients and handing out medicines that are set to expire in the next 10 days,” said Ahmed.

The similar situation was witnessed Basti Dawakhana in Secunderabad Cantonment’s Rasoolpura, that a patient was allegedly given expired medicines.

“Most of these clinics are not maintained. The entrance of the clinic in Bahadurpura is spotted with garbage and sewage water stagnates in front of the clinic. These are the conditions of the state-run medical services in the city. The facility is these medical clinics are declining day-by-day,” said Ahmed.

The same poor condition was witnessed at the clinics at Mallepally, Goshamahal, Karwan, Borabanda and areas. The dire situation in these healthcare centres has been worsened by the absence of essential supplies for the maintenance. Furthermore, the non-payment of funds has severely impacted the functioning of these facilities.

Earlier this week, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and former Health Minister T Harish Rao visited the Basti Dawakhanas and pointed out the serious lapses in these facilities.

Last month, over 1,200 doctors, nurses and support staff of Basti Dawakhanas across GHMC limits have protested delays in salary payments, with some dues pending for over six months.