BJP 100-day action plan to come to power in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State BJP has decided to roll out a 100-day action plan with the sole objective of gaining power and unseating ‘30 per cent commission sarkar’ in Telangana.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, BJP national BC Morcha president and MP Dr K Laxman disclosed the decisions of the party’s two-day meetings with the State secretaries and district presidents held during the day.

He said that at a day-long BJP Southern States Regional Consultative meeting held recently had decided to face the ensuing Parliament and State Assembly elections of five States effectively. “The party national leadership is paying special focus to Telangana to act strategically and systematically to bring it to power. As part of the same former Union minister Prakash Javadekar has been appointed in-charge of State party affairs and national general secretary Sunil Bansal as the co-in-charge.

Dr. Laxman said the “high hopes of people of State in the BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have vanished; they are saying ‘Abki Bar Modi Sarkar’ in Telangana. The formation of a double engine sarkar is imminent in the state after the ensuing State and Parliament elections”.

He said the huge response to the public meetings of BJP chief JP Nadda in Nagarkurnool and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘ViajyaSankalpa Sabha’ in Warangal shows the support of people to the party. The MP asserted that the BRS governance has made Telangana highly corrupt in the country which was expressed in anguish by PM Modi in Warangal. “Land, liquor and commissions are ruling the roost”, but KCR could not even question when an MLA levelled corruption charges to the tune of crores against another MLA of the party, as questioning them would expose the government’s real face”.

“Ministers are unable to face people as every section is demanding fulfilment of electoral promises, like double bedroom houses, farm loan waiver. The government has unleashed propaganda under the grab of completing 10 years of State formation. People have decided that voting Congress would be voting BRS.”

“While TPCC chief Revanth Reddy claims that three hours of power is enough, another MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy assures 24-hour free power supply. Similarly Congress leaders openly claim to forge a pre or post-poll understanding with BRS. The Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav visiting the CM as an emissary of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the behest of Congress exposes the nexsus between the Congress and BRS, Dr. Laxman pointed out.