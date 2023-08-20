BJP, BRS are two sides of same coin, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy on Sunday lashed out at BJP and BRS. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looting the country's wealth for his friends and CM KCR is looting the State's wealth for his family.

He criticized BRS and BJP as advocating twins and they are like two sides of the same coin. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, people paid tributes to his statue at Somajiguda in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion TPCC chief said, "Congress fought for the freedom of the country. But BJP has a history of implementing divide-and-rule policy like the British rulers.

Manipur incident is proof of that. "BRS did not speak at least on the issue of Manipur in the Assembly," he criticised. He criticised that the task was to insult the Congress which had sacrificed its life for the country.