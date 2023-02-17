BJP can give goosebumps to BRS party, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the saffron party alone could give goosebumps to the ruling BRS party in Telangana.



Addressing a street corner meeting as part of the party's Praja Gosa - BJP Bharosa Yatra in Parigi assembly constituency, he alleged that CM KCR had not given salaries to his government's employees and wondered as to how he would fulfil the promises made to the people of the state after his failure to provide the salaries. Alleging that the CM has taken loans to the tune of ₹5 lakh crores, he claimed that KCR would take another ₹5 lakh crore Loans if he was given power once again by the people of the state. He alleged that the CM was causing problems to village panchayats and public representatives of the state by not giving funds.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders were indulging in blackmailing politics by stating that they would give to only those who leaders who joined their party. He claimed that the prime minister of the country Narendra Modi was giving funds to all the village panchayats of the state without showing any discrimination and wondered whether the ruling party had would have leaders if Modi asked the ruling party leaders to join the BJP to get the funds. towards any village . He said that the CM did not have any shame even after the death of several farmers, who committed suicides, after losing their lands for various irrigation projects of the state . He alleged that the ruling party had struck a secret agreement with rival Congress party.

He mocked that the people of the country were not believing the claims of the CM after the launch of his BRS party and added that they were ignoring it . He predicted that their party would win in the state whenever elections were held In Telangana.

He said that they were going to hold 11,000 street corner meetings and added that they were receiving good response from the people of the state. He said that the main objective of the street corner meetings was to instil confidence among the people of the state besides discussing on their problems. He said that they had organised 1900 street corner meetings so far in Telangana.