BJP cancels candle light rally as Nadda denied nod to participate

Hyderabad: The visit of Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda to Hyderabad a day after State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's arrest led to high drama in the city.

Nadda was supposed to participate in a candle light rally in Secunderabad along with other prominent leaders of the party. However, with the strict Covid protocols in place, the police denied permission to the rally besides tightening the security at the airport. It allowed only those who had passes to enter the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

At around 4.30 pm, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MLA Eatala Rajender, party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and others reached the airport to receive Nadda.

Soon after he landed at the airport, Joint Commissioner of Police Shamshabad Karthikeya met Nadda and served him a notice stating that he should adhere to Covid norms. After consultations with senior police officials, around 5.25 pm, the police permitted Nadda to visit and garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Secunderabad but denied permission to take part in the candle rally.

Finally, Nadda accompanied by Kishan Reddy and other senior party leaders went to MG Road and offered homage to the Father of the Nation. Meanwhile, the BJP also took a step backward and decided not to hold candle right rally. However, it will continue protests against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay from Wednesday.