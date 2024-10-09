BJP celebrates its victory in J&K, hatrick in Haryana

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy termed BJP's victory in the Jammu region as historic as the party got more seats and votes than ever.

He said on Tuesday that it has once again proved that the people of Jammu are with the BJP, and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections proved the party's stand on Congress-free J&K. He said that State party leaders and rank and file of the party had worked hard at all levels in unison. The BJP has won the highest seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Henceforth, “together, we will work harder with the people for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The people gave the befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments that Prime Minister Modi has lost self-confidence, proving that the results in the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana elections have made it clear that people have faith in Modi with BJP winning 29 out of 43 seats in Jammu region. Congress won only one seat,” he said. People voted for Congress-free Jammu, he added.

BJP senior leader and former MLC N Ramachander Rao thanked the people of Jammu and Haryana for reposing their faith in the BJP and Modi. He hoped similar results would emerge in the forthcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharastra.

Senior BJP leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy BJP's hat-trick victory in Haryana is Modi's victory.

He said that the people of Haryana rejected the Congress propaganda and voted for development.

He said that there are special conditions in Jammu, and it will also change in the days to come for the party to come to power. The vote bank politics of previous governments in Jammu did not work this time, and he dismissed the Congress party's remarks on the Election Commission make no sense.

BJP Official Spokesperson N V Subhash said, “People of Jammu and Kashmir have shown their faith in BALLOT, not BULLET by choosing the government of their choice and rightfully participating in the festival of Indian democracy. BJP getting 29 seats shows the faith of people in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah J&K Prabhari and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

He said that the first-ever elections after a decade and after the abrogation of Article 370 were successfully held.

Results of the Haryana elections have shown remarkable feat once again the Karyakartas of BJP toiled on the ground, connected to people led to the comfortable majority of 49 seats.

He said that in both the State's results, the ego bubble of Congress got deflated. People have rejected the overconfidence of “Jalebi Bhai” alias “Ever-launching Startup”, i.e. Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader said "No wonder, Rahul and his sister are nowhere to be seen on the results day, today. Did they know before that the Soros script has failed? Are they out of India to get new toolkit scripts?" he asked.