'BJP circus company, leaders jokers' : Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday said that if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao permits, they would go to Uttar Pradesh and campaign against the BJP.

Addressing a press conference at TRSLP office, he lashed out at the BJP leadership for their tirade against the TRS government and the CM. Reddy said that there would be changes in the national politics; BJP is slated to lose the elections. "If CM KCR permits us, we will campaign against BJP in UP."

The TRS legislator termed the BJP as circus company; the national party leaders of the saffron party were acting like circus company jokers. He accused the BJP leaders of indulging in irresponsible talk against the CM. Reddy expressed surprise as to why the BJP national leaders are coming here to carry out a 'misinformation' campaign on the State welfare schemes.

He asked the BJP leadership to refrain from making 'provocative' remarks without knowledge on the schemes. The State will boil if the BJP leaders even try to touch KCR, he warned. The MLA said that Telangana was the only State offering Rs 50,000 crore 'Rythu Bandhu' benefits to farmers. "The State produced three crore tonnes paddy; the Narendra Modi government miserably failed to procure the crop".

The TRS leader accused the Centre of being anti-farmer for offering agri sector and crops to corporates. "The CM has been offering Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers to avoid loans, besides 24-hour power. Our schemes are the best in the country; the Centre should learn lessons, instead of resorting to cheap politics," he asserted.