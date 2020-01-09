BJP clarifies Citizenship Amendment Act won't affect Indian Muslims

Malkajgiri: Greater Hydrerabd BJP president Bandapalli Satish stated on Thursday that there was a need to inform people about reality in view of the violent incidents in several areas in the country after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was enacted recently by the Parliament. He was speaking in Sitaphalmandi division of Secunderabad Assembly constituency after distributing pamphlets on CAA-2019, while urging people not to believe rumours and to realise facts.

The BJP leader contended that the CAA won't have any effect on people living in the country irrespective of their religion and that there won't be any discrimination against any section of people.

He alleged that the political forces who were responsible for the country's divison were now trying to use CAA for securing political benefits and conspiring to create apprehension among people. 'The forces like the Congress, Communists, AIMIM, are trying to create doubts among Muslims that if CAA was implemented their citizenship would be done away with', the BJP leader pointed out.

Satish appealed to Muslims to realise that in reality they would not face any difficulty with regard to their citizenship. The leader asserted that the statements of several CMs that they won't implement CAA was against the Constitution, while claiming that people would teach a lesson to these CMs at appropriate time if they try to disregard political values for securing votes. Among the party activists present were Nageswar Reddy, Krishna Murthy, Baggu Harish, and Praveen.