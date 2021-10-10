BJP contemplates moving privilege motion against CM KCR

Hyderabad: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said that his party is seeking legal opinion to issue privilege notice against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for misleading the House on the issue of three acres distribution for Dalits.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Raghunandan Rao said that the Chief Minister had promised to provide three acres to Dalit for four times between 2014 to 2017. Besides, he also promised that the investment for the cultivation would be borne by the State government, he pointed out.

"But, now to deny what he had said earlier which was also part of the TRS manifesto and statements inside and outside of the house would amount to misleading the house. So, the party is seeking legal opinion to move privilege motion against the CM," he said.

He said that the TRS chief should know that these are not the times of 1985 when he was elected as MLA. Now, everything spoken is born by the record and the CM should not think whatever he said are written on water.

KCR should make it public that what was said in the election manifesto was a mistake and that his party has no intention to provide three acres to Dalits, he noted. He reiterated his demand to place before the House the Koneru Ranga Rao Committee on land reforms and the Girglani Committee report on Podu lands for discussion.

'Further, he said that the CM assured to take the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015 and to take an all-party delegation to PM to press for categorization of SC reservations,' Raghunandan said. The BJP MLA asked the TRS chief to release the letter he had written to the Prime Minister seeking an appointment for the same. He questioned the CM for steering a resolution passed by the State Legislature on the enumeration of caste census, when the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. How can a State Assembly pass a resolution on an issue that is sub judice, he questioned.