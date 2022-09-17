BJP corporator kicks up protocol fuss in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Mangalhat after the BJP party workers created disturbance during the visit of State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali for distribution of Aasara pension cards to the widows on Friday.

The Home Minister was attending the programme organised by the district authorities here. Along with Mahmood Ali, other TRS leaders too participated in the programme after which the local BJP corporator Shashikala created ruckus over protocol related issues.

The officials tried to pacify her but she was unrelenting. The corporator snatched away the Aasara pension papers from the hands of former corporator Parmeshwari and attempted to stall the programme. The police later shifted her out of the venue.

Outside the function hall, Shashikala along with party workers raised slogans in support of Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh and the BJP which were countered by the TRS workers.

The police forces were already mobilised in the area anticipating clash between the two groups. The Revenue authorities assured the beneficiaries to hand over the documents later during the day.