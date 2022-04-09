BJP delegation meets State DGP on security for Sangrama Yatra

Hyderabad: A BJP delegation led by the State vice-presidents NVVS Prabhakar and Dr G Manohar Reddy, and BJP leader and former State Legislative Council, Chairman Swamy Goud have met State DGP at his office on Friday.

The BJP delegation has handed over a letter to the DGP seeking necessary security arrangements for the second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra of Telangana BJP unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar which will be starting from April 14.

The delegation explained that the yatra was taken up to create awareness among people on the failures of the State government on various fronts.