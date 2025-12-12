BJP demands transparency in GHMC ward delimitation process

Hyderabad: A delegation of BJP leaders, led by former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, met the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner on Thursday, focusing on issues related to the ongoing ward delimitation process and the subsequent gazette notification.

The delegation, which included State General Secretary Dr N Goutham Rao, State Vice President Banda Karthika Reddy, former minister Krishna Yadav, former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, senior leaders Mallareddy and Amar Nath Sarangula, former Deputy Mayor Subhash Chander, along with various district presidents and other party representatives, urged the Commissioner to ensure transparency and fairness in the exercise, stressing that the process must reflect the genuine interests of citizens across the city.

During the discussions, the delegation highlighted concerns raised by local residents, emphasising that ward boundaries should be drawn to ensure equitable representation and avoid political bias, and also pointed out that the gazette notification must be made available in a transparent and timely manner to prevent confusion.

The BJP representatives requested the GHMC administration to respond appropriately to their concerns and to adopt a consultative approach while finalising ward divisions, reiterating that transparency is essential for strengthening democratic governance, with the delegation affirming that the party will continue to monitor developments closely to safeguard the interests of Hyderabad’s residents.