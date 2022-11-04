BJP denies links in TRS poaching MLAs row

Hyderabad: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao exposed Bharatiya Janata Party's conspiracy to destabilise his government, party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh clarified that his party never tried to poach TRS MLAs and that it has nothing to do with the three accused who were arrested.



Addressing a press conference at New Delhi on Friday, Tarun Chugh alleged that the Chief Minister was spreading lies about the MLA poaching incident as he had lost control over the government and his party MLAs.

"We never tried to lure TRS MLAs with money or contracts. They are leaving on their own. We have nothing to do with the entire episode. In fact, Chandrashekhar Rao is the mastermind of this entire drama," he alleged.

Commenting on the videos of the three accused who negotiated with the four TRS MLAs released to the media by the chief minister on Thursday evening, Chugh stated that since the BJP has nothing to do with them so they are not worried about it. "The video has in fact has exposed the CM's role in the entire episode. It is surprising to note that a CM is announcing in a media conference that his MLAs are being traded. This shows what kind of leader he is," he stated.

The BJP Telangana in-charge stated that it is so ironic that Chandrashekar Rao is complaining about horse trading of MLAs, whereas, he himself has engineered several defections and destroyed Congress and TDP in Telangana.