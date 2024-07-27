BJP Girijan Morcha says govt ignored Chevella Girijan Declaration

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Girijan Morcha State president Dr Kalyan Naik demanded that the Congress and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cheated the Tribals by not allocating the budget to deliver on the promises made to them in the Chevella Girijan Declaration.

Tension prevailed when the morcha members tried to go in a procession to stage a protest before the State Congress headquarters at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. The morcha members burned the effigy of the Chief Minister to register their protest.

Dr Naik said that the Congress government has once again cheated the Tribals by not allocating the budget for the promises given by the Chevella Girijan Declaration. He demanded the government to spell out what happened to its guarantee of Rs 5 lakh Vidya Jyothi Scheme to 10,000 students. Besides, the guarantee for the construction of new ITDA centres for the plains Tribals, Ambedkar's Rs 12 lakh financial aid, and the guarantee of Rs 25 lakh per year for the development of Tribal village panchayats were not addressed in the budget.

“It is now clear that donkeys don’t lay eggs and Congress won’t deliver on its electoral promises given to the tribals,” he said. Adding, Dr Kalyan Naik said that the BR's government has cheated the tribals for the past 10 years and the Congress government has cheated once again by not allocating the budget as per the promises it has made. Dr Naik alleged that the government is diverting the ST Sub-Plan funds without allocating them to the STs and demanded the immediate release of the Sub-Plan funds to the Tribal welfare department.