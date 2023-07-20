BJP leader condemns arrest of Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad

BJP senior leader and former MLC N Ramachander Rao strongly denounced the arrest of BJP Telangana State President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy. The BJP chief called upon people to visit double-bedroom housing sites across the state and shed light on the government's failure to fulfill their election promises.

"This arrest raises concerns about the freedom of expression and the right to peacefully protest, which are essential pillars of a democratic society", the BJP leader said.

It is crucial to uphold the principles of democracy and allow individuals to voice their opinions without fear of persecution. The focus should be on fostering a transparent and accountable government that works towards fulfilling the aspirations of its citizens, rather than suppressing dissenting voices, Ramachander Rao said .