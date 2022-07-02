BJP leaders 'gang of thieves': Govt Chief Whip

Hyderabad: Government Whip Balka Suman on Friday lashed out at the BJP leaders, stating that the Saffron leaders were 'gang of thieves' coming to the city.

Addressing a press conference, along with MP P Dayakar and MLA J Surender, at TRSLP office, he lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he would be the worst PM in the history of India. "There is no use for the country with PM Modi; there is no use for Telangana with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy," quipped Suman.

The TRS leader alleged that the BJP has a history of fraudulently handing over the assets of the country to corporates. He charged that the saffron leaders were collecting funds forcibly from industrialists and realtors. "His party would expose corruption of BJP soon".

The TRS leader attacked Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asking him what he had done for Telangana. "What did Kishan Reddy bring to Telangana by being the Union Minister under the Telangana quota? Is it not Kishan Reddy who kept quiet even after the Centre did not give a single project to any department in Telangana? Why does Kishan Reddy not question the Centre if it did not fulfil a single guarantee under the AP Reorganisation Act? "Kishan Reddy is not even recognised by clerks in the Tourism ministry office in Delhi," claimed Suman.