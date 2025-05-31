BJP leaders need ‘Aditya 369’ to understand history, says Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Friday asserted that the BJP leaders don’t know history and that’s the reason why they are saying bad things about Gandhi family. “Rahul Gandhi is the embodiment of honesty, love and sacrifice,” the Congress leader said.

At a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, he said, “The Congress was founded in 1885 while the BJP came into existence in 1980. There’s a 100-year difference in the histories of the Congress and BJP. The BJP is only 45 years old—Congress is like a great-grandfather to BJP. Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi—all were born before independence. Modi, Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and Raghunandan Rao were born only after independence,” he pointed out.

Reddy wanted Raghunandan Rao to learn history before speaking about Rahul Gandhi. Do you have courage to have a serious discussion on history? “The Gandhi family was ruling when the people now criticising them in the BJP weren’t even born. None even knows what the conditions were like when India became independent. After Nehru became the Prime Minister, 545 princely States were merged into India. You had no leaders of your own, so you claim Sardar Patel as your own. It was Nehru who ensured Kashmir remained a part of India,” Jagga Reddy said.

The BJP leaders need a time machine like in the film ‘Aditya 369’ to go back 100 years and understand history. “BJP has no agenda. They’ve taken a single drop of water from the ocean that is Congress to survive politically. That one drop is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” he said.

He said the composition of the new committees is excellent. “They’ve prioritised social justice. Including Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in the Congress’ PAC would have been ideal,” he said.

“Even if I am given any committee post, I’d be happy. Even if I’m appointed as an attendant in Gandhi Bhavan, I’ll work happily. If I’ve been given a role in the same committee as Jana Reddy, it feels like a promotion,” he said.

Referring to the criticism from BJP leaders about Revanth Reddy’s speech at Jai Hind rally, he said, “Revanth Reddy may have spoken in the flow. Raghunandan Rao went mind-blank because of Kishan Reddy’s reprimand, and now he’s distorting history. Understand the history of Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfathers, grandfathers, grandmother, and father again. The sacrifices made by them for the country should be known by the new generation. It’s not just about movies - develop awareness about history. Only then will the BJP’s true face be revealed. In-charge Natarajan is working as diligently as a doctor—everyone’s issues will be resolved”.