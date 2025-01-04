BJP leaders pay rich tributes to Savitribai Phule on birth anniv

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP paid rich tributes to Savitribai Phule, the champion of women's rights and marginalised, on her birth anniversary at an event organised by the BJP OBC Morcha on Friday.

BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, BJP State President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy, State BJP OBC Morcha president Anan Goud and other senior leaders paid floral tributes to the portrait of Savitribai Phule. Dr Laxman welcomed the State government's decision to declare Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary as Women Teachers' Day and called it a significant step forward in recognising women's contribution to education.

He said Savitribai Phule emphasised that education is the key to improving one’s life, advocating for education despite facing numerous challenges. She fought for the rights of widows. He said Savitribai Phule dedicated her life to addressing societal issues, tirelessly working for women’s liberation. She firmly believed that development could only be achieved through education and made special efforts to promote girls' education.

The Phule couple challenged societal norms and fought, for the upliftment of the downtrodden and backward classes by prioritising women’s education. The Narendra Modi government has empowered women across various sectors of governance and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Act has been implemented to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies. The Namo Drone Didi scheme has been launched to provide drones to women's self-help groups, Dr Laxman said, emphasising the need for women to engage more actively in politics.