Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BJP lodges complaint with CEO against CM

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP lodged a complaint to the state Chief Electoral Officer against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for alleged poll code violation.

The BJP state general secretary, Dr Kasam Venkateswarlu, in his complaint to the CEO, said that after casting his vote at Kodangal in Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency, the Chief Minister held a media conference telecasted live on TV channels between 11.40 am and 12.30 pm on Monday. The representation stated, “The CM speaking in the media conference on the ongoing elections is strictly prohibited under the silent period rule of Section 126 of the Representation of Peoples Act. Also, it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Further, some of the comments CM Revanth Reddy made included – ‘People have decided not to vote to BJP’, ‘I urge all the voters to vote for Congress in Mahabubnagar’, ‘Magic figure is a dream for BJP’, ‘Modi and ED combination is not going to work in Telangana’, and ‘Graph of BJP has fallen down immensely’.”

