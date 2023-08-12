BJP Maha Dhrana over 2BHK houses today

Hyderabad: The Telangana state BJP to organise a massive dharna programme on Saturday at Dharna Chowk, to mount pressure on the State government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing two-bedroom houses to the houseless poor in Telangana.

BJP Telangana State general secretary G Premender Reddy said although 9 years have passed since this government has come into power, the promise to two-bedroom houses remained elusive. As against the huge demand, a few houses have been built, even those built remained undistributed demonstrating the utter callousness of the government, he said on Friday.

Against this backdrop, the party has decided to organise the dharna under the leadership of Union Minister and TS BJP c hief G Kishan Reddy, from 11 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. All the senior leaders of the party, including the national executive members, along with a large number of people demanding houses, will participate in the dharna, he added.