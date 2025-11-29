BJP MLA dares Congress for open debate on HiLT

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy has thrown a gauntlet to Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy for an open public debate on the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HiLT) Policy, accusing the Congress government of large‑scale irregularities and land scams.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Maheshwar Reddy said the opposition’s inability to explain the HiLT policy reflects the “bankruptcy” of Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. He questioned why the Assembly was not convened to discuss the policy if it was truly transparent.

Declaring his readiness for an open debate, he proposed a discussion at the Assembly media point at 11 am on Saturday in the presence of journalists, or at any time and venue finalised by the minister.

Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Congress government was following the corrupt precedents of the previous BRS regime. He asked why cabinet colleagues Bhatti Vikramarka and Sridhar Babu, who had promised to expose irregularities in land transfers during the BRS era, were now silent. He accused the Congress of “match‑fixing” with BRS leaders.

The BJP leader further charged that 9,292 acres of industrial land worth Rs 6.30 lakh crore were being sold for just Rs 5,000 crore, calling it a massive scam. He described the Congress government’s actions not as land conversion but “land looting,” alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was acting like a “land loot mafia don” while ministers behaved like “gangsters.”

Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the GO‑27 issued to implement the HiLT policy be revoked and the matter debated in the Assembly. He warned that if the government failed to act, the BJP would launch a statewide movement to repeal the policy.